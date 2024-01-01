Tanzanian shillings to Algerian dinars today

Convert TZS to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
49.95 dzd

tzs1.000 TZS = دج0.04995 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05090.0521
Low0.04980.0498
Average0.05030.0511
Change-1.78%-4.07%
View full history

1 TZS to DZD stats

The performance of TZS to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0509 and a 30 day low of 0.0498. This means the 30 day average was 0.0503. The change for TZS to DZD was -1.78.

The performance of TZS to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0521 and a 90 day low of 0.0498. This means the 90 day average was 0.0511. The change for TZS to DZD was -4.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0461.1610.5913.8263.1770.691
1 CAD0.7210.95611.110.56413.20760.3730.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89954.3960.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 TZS0.04995 DZD
5 TZS0.24974 DZD
10 TZS0.49949 DZD
20 TZS0.99897 DZD
50 TZS2.49743 DZD
100 TZS4.99485 DZD
250 TZS12.48713 DZD
500 TZS24.97425 DZD
1000 TZS49.94850 DZD
2000 TZS99.89700 DZD
5000 TZS249.74250 DZD
10000 TZS499.48500 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DZD20.02060 TZS
5 DZD100.10300 TZS
10 DZD200.20600 TZS
20 DZD400.41200 TZS
50 DZD1,001.03000 TZS
100 DZD2,002.06000 TZS
250 DZD5,005.15000 TZS
500 DZD10,010.30000 TZS
1000 DZD20,020.60000 TZS
2000 DZD40,041.20000 TZS
5000 DZD100,103.00000 TZS
10000 DZD200,206.00000 TZS