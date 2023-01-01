500 Tanzanian shillings to Algerian dinars

Convert TZS to DZD at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
27.43 dzd

1.00000 TZS = 0.05486 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0508587.47121.443241.653580.9627518.9141
1GBP1.1553311.2141101.061.667441.910461.112321.8525
1USD0.951650.823655183.23851.37341.573560.916217.9989
1INR0.01143230.009895130.012013710.01649960.01890430.01100690.216233

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 TZS0.05486 DZD
5 TZS0.27431 DZD
10 TZS0.54861 DZD
20 TZS1.09722 DZD
50 TZS2.74305 DZD
100 TZS5.48610 DZD
250 TZS13.71525 DZD
500 TZS27.43050 DZD
1000 TZS54.86100 DZD
2000 TZS109.72200 DZD
5000 TZS274.30500 DZD
10000 TZS548.61000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DZD18.22790 TZS
5 DZD91.13950 TZS
10 DZD182.27900 TZS
20 DZD364.55800 TZS
50 DZD911.39500 TZS
100 DZD1822.79000 TZS
250 DZD4556.97500 TZS
500 DZD9113.95000 TZS
1000 DZD18227.90000 TZS
2000 DZD36455.80000 TZS
5000 DZD91139.50000 TZS
10000 DZD182279.00000 TZS