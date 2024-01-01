Tanzanian shillings to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TZS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
43.67 bdt

tzs1.000 TZS = Tk0.04367 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
TZS to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04450.0452
Low0.04360.0423
Average0.04400.0445
Change-1.71%2.81%
1 TZS to BDT stats

The performance of TZS to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0445 and a 30 day low of 0.0436. This means the 30 day average was 0.0440. The change for TZS to BDT was -1.71.

The performance of TZS to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0452 and a 90 day low of 0.0423. This means the 90 day average was 0.0445. The change for TZS to BDT was 2.81.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3251.3881.540.78218.32283.7180.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.82363.1620.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.20360.3260.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90110.50811.90154.3790.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TZS0.04367 BDT
5 TZS0.21833 BDT
10 TZS0.43665 BDT
20 TZS0.87331 BDT
50 TZS2.18327 BDT
100 TZS4.36654 BDT
250 TZS10.91635 BDT
500 TZS21.83270 BDT
1000 TZS43.66540 BDT
2000 TZS87.33080 BDT
5000 TZS218.32700 BDT
10000 TZS436.65400 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BDT22.90140 TZS
5 BDT114.50700 TZS
10 BDT229.01400 TZS
20 BDT458.02800 TZS
50 BDT1,145.07000 TZS
100 BDT2,290.14000 TZS
250 BDT5,725.35000 TZS
500 BDT11,450.70000 TZS
1000 BDT22,901.40000 TZS
2000 BDT45,802.80000 TZS
5000 BDT114,507.00000 TZS
10000 BDT229,014.00000 TZS