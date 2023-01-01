100 Tanzanian shillings to Bangladeshi takas

Convert TZS to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
4.39 bdt

1.00000 TZS = 0.04393 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.051587.53741.443181.653040.96218.9123
1GBP1.1556711.21515101.1611.667791.910311.1117521.8557
1USD0.9510.822944183.251.37251.572080.914917.986
1INR0.01142370.009885210.01201210.01648650.01888380.01098980.216048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TZS0.04393 BDT
5 TZS0.21967 BDT
10 TZS0.43933 BDT
20 TZS0.87866 BDT
50 TZS2.19666 BDT
100 TZS4.39331 BDT
250 TZS10.98328 BDT
500 TZS21.96655 BDT
1000 TZS43.93310 BDT
2000 TZS87.86620 BDT
5000 TZS219.66550 BDT
10000 TZS439.33100 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BDT22.76190 TZS
5 BDT113.80950 TZS
10 BDT227.61900 TZS
20 BDT455.23800 TZS
50 BDT1138.09500 TZS
100 BDT2276.19000 TZS
250 BDT5690.47500 TZS
500 BDT11380.95000 TZS
1000 BDT22761.90000 TZS
2000 BDT45523.80000 TZS
5000 BDT113809.50000 TZS
10000 BDT227619.00000 TZS