Tanzanian shillings to Djiboutian francs today

Convert TZS to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
66 djf

tzs1.000 TZS = Fdj0.06605 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
TZS to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06730.0688
Low0.06590.0659
Average0.06650.0676
Change-1.81%-4.05%
1 TZS to DJF stats

The performance of TZS to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0673 and a 30 day low of 0.0659. This means the 30 day average was 0.0665. The change for TZS to DJF was -1.81.

The performance of TZS to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0688 and a 90 day low of 0.0659. This means the 90 day average was 0.0676. The change for TZS to DJF was -4.05.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Djiboutian Franc
1 TZS0.06605 DJF
5 TZS0.33024 DJF
10 TZS0.66049 DJF
20 TZS1.32098 DJF
50 TZS3.30244 DJF
100 TZS6.60489 DJF
250 TZS16.51222 DJF
500 TZS33.02445 DJF
1000 TZS66.04890 DJF
2000 TZS132.09780 DJF
5000 TZS330.24450 DJF
10000 TZS660.48900 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DJF15.14030 TZS
5 DJF75.70150 TZS
10 DJF151.40300 TZS
20 DJF302.80600 TZS
50 DJF757.01500 TZS
100 DJF1,514.03000 TZS
250 DJF3,785.07500 TZS
500 DJF7,570.15000 TZS
1000 DJF15,140.30000 TZS
2000 DJF30,280.60000 TZS
5000 DJF75,701.50000 TZS
10000 DJF151,403.00000 TZS