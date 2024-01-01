Tanzanian shillings to Macanese patacas today

Convert TZS to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
2.99 mop

tzs1.000 TZS = MOP$0.002989 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0031
Low0.00300.0030
Average0.00300.0031
Change-1.88%-4.15%
View full history

1 TZS to MOP stats

The performance of TZS to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0030. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for TZS to MOP was -1.88.

The performance of TZS to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0031 and a 90 day low of 0.0030. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for TZS to MOP was -4.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31983.7770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81563.180.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.260.3650.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90210.50811.90154.4260.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 TZS0.00299 MOP
5 TZS0.01494 MOP
10 TZS0.02989 MOP
20 TZS0.05978 MOP
50 TZS0.14944 MOP
100 TZS0.29888 MOP
250 TZS0.74721 MOP
500 TZS1.49442 MOP
1000 TZS2.98883 MOP
2000 TZS5.97766 MOP
5000 TZS14.94415 MOP
10000 TZS29.88830 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MOP334.57900 TZS
5 MOP1,672.89500 TZS
10 MOP3,345.79000 TZS
20 MOP6,691.58000 TZS
50 MOP16,728.95000 TZS
100 MOP33,457.90000 TZS
250 MOP83,644.75000 TZS
500 MOP167,289.50000 TZS
1000 MOP334,579.00000 TZS
2000 MOP669,158.00000 TZS
5000 MOP1,672,895.00000 TZS
10000 MOP3,345,790.00000 TZS