Tanzanian shillings to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert TZS to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
37.70 cve

tzs1.000 TZS = Esc0.03770 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
TZS to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03870.0398
Low0.03770.0377
Average0.03810.0389
Change-2.46%-5.36%
1 TZS to CVE stats

The performance of TZS to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0387 and a 30 day low of 0.0377. This means the 30 day average was 0.0381. The change for TZS to CVE was -2.46.

The performance of TZS to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0398 and a 90 day low of 0.0377. This means the 90 day average was 0.0389. The change for TZS to CVE was -5.36.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.03770 CVE
5 TZS0.18848 CVE
10 TZS0.37695 CVE
20 TZS0.75391 CVE
50 TZS1.88477 CVE
100 TZS3.76954 CVE
250 TZS9.42385 CVE
500 TZS18.84770 CVE
1000 TZS37.69540 CVE
2000 TZS75.39080 CVE
5000 TZS188.47700 CVE
10000 TZS376.95400 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE26.52840 TZS
5 CVE132.64200 TZS
10 CVE265.28400 TZS
20 CVE530.56800 TZS
50 CVE1,326.42000 TZS
100 CVE2,652.84000 TZS
250 CVE6,632.10000 TZS
500 CVE13,264.20000 TZS
1000 CVE26,528.40000 TZS
2000 CVE53,056.80000 TZS
5000 CVE132,642.00000 TZS
10000 CVE265,284.00000 TZS