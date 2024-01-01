10 Cape Verdean escudos to Tanzanian shillings

10 cve
247.05 tzs

1.00000 CVE = 24.70500 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE24.70500 TZS
5 CVE123.52500 TZS
10 CVE247.05000 TZS
20 CVE494.10000 TZS
50 CVE1235.25000 TZS
100 CVE2470.50000 TZS
250 CVE6176.25000 TZS
500 CVE12352.50000 TZS
1000 CVE24705.00000 TZS
2000 CVE49410.00000 TZS
5000 CVE123525.00000 TZS
10000 CVE247050.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.04048 CVE
5 TZS0.20239 CVE
10 TZS0.40478 CVE
20 TZS0.80955 CVE
50 TZS2.02388 CVE
100 TZS4.04776 CVE
250 TZS10.11940 CVE
500 TZS20.23880 CVE
1000 TZS40.47760 CVE
2000 TZS80.95520 CVE
5000 TZS202.38800 CVE
10000 TZS404.77600 CVE