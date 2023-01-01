500 Tanzanian shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert TZS to CVE at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
20.98 cve

1.00000 TZS = 0.04197 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:31 UTC
TZS to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.04197 CVE
5 TZS0.20984 CVE
10 TZS0.41968 CVE
20 TZS0.83936 CVE
50 TZS2.09841 CVE
100 TZS4.19681 CVE
250 TZS10.49202 CVE
500 TZS20.98405 CVE
1000 TZS41.96810 CVE
2000 TZS83.93620 CVE
5000 TZS209.84050 CVE
10000 TZS419.68100 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE23.82760 TZS
5 CVE119.13800 TZS
10 CVE238.27600 TZS
20 CVE476.55200 TZS
50 CVE1191.38000 TZS
100 CVE2382.76000 TZS
250 CVE5956.90000 TZS
500 CVE11913.80000 TZS
1000 CVE23827.60000 TZS
2000 CVE47655.20000 TZS
5000 CVE119138.00000 TZS
10000 CVE238276.00000 TZS