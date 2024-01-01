Tanzanian shillings to Jamaican dollars today

Convert TZS to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
58.07 jmd

tzs1.000 TZS = J$0.05807 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05900.0605
Low0.05790.0579
Average0.05850.0593
Change-1.62%-4.04%
View full history

1 TZS to JMD stats

The performance of TZS to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0590 and a 30 day low of 0.0579. This means the 30 day average was 0.0585. The change for TZS to JMD was -1.62.

The performance of TZS to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0605 and a 90 day low of 0.0579. This means the 90 day average was 0.0593. The change for TZS to JMD was -4.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.7660.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.8263.1740.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.110.56313.20360.3540.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89854.3890.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 TZS0.05807 JMD
5 TZS0.29034 JMD
10 TZS0.58068 JMD
20 TZS1.16136 JMD
50 TZS2.90341 JMD
100 TZS5.80682 JMD
250 TZS14.51705 JMD
500 TZS29.03410 JMD
1000 TZS58.06820 JMD
2000 TZS116.13640 JMD
5000 TZS290.34100 JMD
10000 TZS580.68200 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 JMD17.22110 TZS
5 JMD86.10550 TZS
10 JMD172.21100 TZS
20 JMD344.42200 TZS
50 JMD861.05500 TZS
100 JMD1,722.11000 TZS
250 JMD4,305.27500 TZS
500 JMD8,610.55000 TZS
1000 JMD17,221.10000 TZS
2000 JMD34,442.20000 TZS
5000 JMD86,105.50000 TZS
10000 JMD172,211.00000 TZS