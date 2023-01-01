10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Jamaican dollars

Convert TZS to JMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 tzs
620.76 jmd

1.00000 TZS = 0.06208 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.05187.48271.444861.656290.9634518.9574
1GBP1.1552711.2142101.0671.669221.913481.1130421.9011
1USD0.95150.823588183.23761.374751.575920.916718.0375
1INR0.01143080.009894420.012013810.0165160.01893280.01101310.216699

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 TZS0.06208 JMD
5 TZS0.31038 JMD
10 TZS0.62076 JMD
20 TZS1.24152 JMD
50 TZS3.10379 JMD
100 TZS6.20758 JMD
250 TZS15.51895 JMD
500 TZS31.03790 JMD
1000 TZS62.07580 JMD
2000 TZS124.15160 JMD
5000 TZS310.37900 JMD
10000 TZS620.75800 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 JMD16.10930 TZS
5 JMD80.54650 TZS
10 JMD161.09300 TZS
20 JMD322.18600 TZS
50 JMD805.46500 TZS
100 JMD1610.93000 TZS
250 JMD4027.32500 TZS
500 JMD8054.65000 TZS
1000 JMD16109.30000 TZS
2000 JMD32218.60000 TZS
5000 JMD80546.50000 TZS
10000 JMD161093.00000 TZS