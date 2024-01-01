Tanzanian shillings to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert TZS to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.67 bam

tzs1.000 TZS = KM0.0006662 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
TZS to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-2.47%-5.41%
1 TZS to BAM stats

The performance of TZS to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BAM was -2.47.

The performance of TZS to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for TZS to BAM was -5.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TZS0.00067 BAM
5 TZS0.00333 BAM
10 TZS0.00666 BAM
20 TZS0.01332 BAM
50 TZS0.03331 BAM
100 TZS0.06662 BAM
250 TZS0.16656 BAM
500 TZS0.33312 BAM
1000 TZS0.66623 BAM
2000 TZS1.33246 BAM
5000 TZS3.33116 BAM
10000 TZS6.66232 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BAM1,500.98000 TZS
5 BAM7,504.90000 TZS
10 BAM15,009.80000 TZS
20 BAM30,019.60000 TZS
50 BAM75,049.00000 TZS
100 BAM150,098.00000 TZS
250 BAM375,245.00000 TZS
500 BAM750,490.00000 TZS
1000 BAM1,500,980.00000 TZS
2000 BAM3,001,960.00000 TZS
5000 BAM7,504,900.00000 TZS
10000 BAM15,009,800.00000 TZS