Tanzanian shillings to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TZS to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
18.10 egp

tzs1.000 TZS = E£0.01810 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01820.0185
Low0.01790.0179
Average0.01810.0182
Change-0.38%-2.02%
View full history

1 TZS to EGP stats

The performance of TZS to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0182 and a 30 day low of 0.0179. This means the 30 day average was 0.0181. The change for TZS to EGP was -0.38.

The performance of TZS to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0185 and a 90 day low of 0.0179. This means the 90 day average was 0.0182. The change for TZS to EGP was -2.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0461.1610.5913.8263.1770.691
1 CAD0.7210.95611.110.56413.20760.3730.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89954.3960.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 TZS0.01810 EGP
5 TZS0.09049 EGP
10 TZS0.18099 EGP
20 TZS0.36198 EGP
50 TZS0.90495 EGP
100 TZS1.80989 EGP
250 TZS4.52473 EGP
500 TZS9.04945 EGP
1000 TZS18.09890 EGP
2000 TZS36.19780 EGP
5000 TZS90.49450 EGP
10000 TZS180.98900 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 EGP55.25200 TZS
5 EGP276.26000 TZS
10 EGP552.52000 TZS
20 EGP1,105.04000 TZS
50 EGP2,762.60000 TZS
100 EGP5,525.20000 TZS
250 EGP13,813.00000 TZS
500 EGP27,626.00000 TZS
1000 EGP55,252.00000 TZS
2000 EGP110,504.00000 TZS
5000 EGP276,260.00000 TZS
10000 EGP552,520.00000 TZS