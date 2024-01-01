Tanzanian shillings to Danish kroner today

Convert TZS to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
2.54 dkk

tzs1.000 TZS = kr0.002542 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
TZS to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0027
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00260.0026
Change-2.39%-5.35%
1 TZS to DKK stats

The performance of TZS to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for TZS to DKK was -2.39.

The performance of TZS to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for TZS to DKK was -5.35.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32583.770.916
1 SGD0.75411.0461.1610.5913.8263.1770.691
1 CAD0.7210.95611.110.56413.20760.3730.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89954.3960.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Danish Krone
1 TZS0.00254 DKK
5 TZS0.01271 DKK
10 TZS0.02542 DKK
20 TZS0.05085 DKK
50 TZS0.12712 DKK
100 TZS0.25425 DKK
250 TZS0.63562 DKK
500 TZS1.27124 DKK
1000 TZS2.54247 DKK
2000 TZS5.08494 DKK
5000 TZS12.71235 DKK
10000 TZS25.42470 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DKK393.31900 TZS
5 DKK1,966.59500 TZS
10 DKK3,933.19000 TZS
20 DKK7,866.38000 TZS
50 DKK19,665.95000 TZS
100 DKK39,331.90000 TZS
250 DKK98,329.75000 TZS
500 DKK196,659.50000 TZS
1000 DKK393,319.00000 TZS
2000 DKK786,638.00000 TZS
5000 DKK1,966,595.00000 TZS
10000 DKK3,933,190.00000 TZS