Tanzanian shillings to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert TZS to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
1,689 mga

tzs1.000 TZS = Ar1.689 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
TZS to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.69271.7182
Low1.67431.6743
Average1.68531.6994
Change-0.24%-1.65%
View full history

1 TZS to MGA stats

The performance of TZS to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6927 and a 30 day low of 1.6743. This means the 30 day average was 1.6853. The change for TZS to MGA was -0.24.

The performance of TZS to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7182 and a 90 day low of 1.6743. This means the 90 day average was 1.6994. The change for TZS to MGA was -1.65.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 TZS1.68863 MGA
5 TZS8.44315 MGA
10 TZS16.88630 MGA
20 TZS33.77260 MGA
50 TZS84.43150 MGA
100 TZS168.86300 MGA
250 TZS422.15750 MGA
500 TZS844.31500 MGA
1000 TZS1,688.63000 MGA
2000 TZS3,377.26000 MGA
5000 TZS8,443.15000 MGA
10000 TZS16,886.30000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MGA0.59220 TZS
5 MGA2.96099 TZS
10 MGA5.92198 TZS
20 MGA11.84396 TZS
50 MGA29.60990 TZS
100 MGA59.21980 TZS
250 MGA148.04950 TZS
500 MGA296.09900 TZS
1000 MGA592.19800 TZS
2000 MGA1,184.39600 TZS
5000 MGA2,960.99000 TZS
10000 MGA5,921.98000 TZS