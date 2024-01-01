1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MGA to TZS at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = tzs0.5710 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 MGA to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59570.6040
Low0.57090.5709
Average0.58200.5925
Change-3.94%-3.80%
View full history

1 MGA to TZS stats

The performance of MGA to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5957 and a 30 day low of 0.5709. This means the 30 day average was 0.5820. The change for MGA to TZS was -3.94.

The performance of MGA to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6040 and a 90 day low of 0.5709. This means the 90 day average was 0.5925. The change for MGA to TZS was -3.80.

Track market ratesView MGA to TZS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1141.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1051.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9671.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9251.943

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MGA0.57097 TZS
5 MGA2.85485 TZS
10 MGA5.70970 TZS
20 MGA11.41940 TZS
50 MGA28.54850 TZS
100 MGA57.09700 TZS
250 MGA142.74250 TZS
500 MGA285.48500 TZS
1000 MGA570.97000 TZS
2000 MGA1,141.94000 TZS
5000 MGA2,854.85000 TZS
10000 MGA5,709.70000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 TZS1.75141 MGA
5 TZS8.75705 MGA
10 TZS17.51410 MGA
20 TZS35.02820 MGA
50 TZS87.57050 MGA
100 TZS175.14100 MGA
250 TZS437.85250 MGA
500 TZS875.70500 MGA
1000 TZS1,751.41000 MGA
2000 TZS3,502.82000 MGA
5000 TZS8,757.05000 MGA
10000 TZS17,514.10000 MGA