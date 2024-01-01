Tanzanian shillings to Colombian pesos today

Convert TZS to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
1,539.03 cop

tzs1.000 TZS = $1.539 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54561.5971
Low1.46871.4687
Average1.50881.5199
Change-0.42%2.21%
View full history

1 TZS to COP stats

The performance of TZS to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5456 and a 30 day low of 1.4687. This means the 30 day average was 1.5088. The change for TZS to COP was -0.42.

The performance of TZS to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5971 and a 90 day low of 1.4687. This means the 90 day average was 1.5199. The change for TZS to COP was 2.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31583.7630.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81763.1910.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.19860.3640.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90110.50811.89854.4170.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 TZS1.53903 COP
5 TZS7.69515 COP
10 TZS15.39030 COP
20 TZS30.78060 COP
50 TZS76.95150 COP
100 TZS153.90300 COP
250 TZS384.75750 COP
500 TZS769.51500 COP
1000 TZS1,539.03000 COP
2000 TZS3,078.06000 COP
5000 TZS7,695.15000 COP
10000 TZS15,390.30000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 COP0.64976 TZS
5 COP3.24880 TZS
10 COP6.49760 TZS
20 COP12.99520 TZS
50 COP32.48800 TZS
100 COP64.97600 TZS
250 COP162.44000 TZS
500 COP324.88000 TZS
1000 COP649.76000 TZS
2000 COP1,299.52000 TZS
5000 COP3,248.80000 TZS
10000 COP6,497.60000 TZS