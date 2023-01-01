1 Tanzanian shilling to Colombian pesos

Convert TZS to COP at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
1.71 cop

1.00000 TZS = 1.70797 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 COP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.051587.52691.444021.653950.962518.9268
1GBP1.155611.2151101.1451.66871.911291.1122721.8716
1USD0.9510.822978183.241.37331.572950.915417.9998
1INR0.01142510.00988680.012013510.01649810.01889650.01099710.21624

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 TZS1.70797 COP
5 TZS8.53985 COP
10 TZS17.07970 COP
20 TZS34.15940 COP
50 TZS85.39850 COP
100 TZS170.79700 COP
250 TZS426.99250 COP
500 TZS853.98500 COP
1000 TZS1707.97000 COP
2000 TZS3415.94000 COP
5000 TZS8539.85000 COP
10000 TZS17079.70000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 COP0.58549 TZS
5 COP2.92746 TZS
10 COP5.85491 TZS
20 COP11.70982 TZS
50 COP29.27455 TZS
100 COP58.54910 TZS
250 COP146.37275 TZS
500 COP292.74550 TZS
1000 COP585.49100 TZS
2000 COP1170.98200 TZS
5000 COP2927.45500 TZS
10000 COP5854.91000 TZS