1 Tanzanian shilling to Colombian pesos

Convert TZS to COP at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
1.58 cop

1.00000 TZS = 1.57654 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 TZS1.57654 COP
5 TZS7.88270 COP
10 TZS15.76540 COP
20 TZS31.53080 COP
50 TZS78.82700 COP
100 TZS157.65400 COP
250 TZS394.13500 COP
500 TZS788.27000 COP
1000 TZS1576.54000 COP
2000 TZS3153.08000 COP
5000 TZS7882.70000 COP
10000 TZS15765.40000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 COP0.63430 TZS
5 COP3.17150 TZS
10 COP6.34300 TZS
20 COP12.68600 TZS
50 COP31.71500 TZS
100 COP63.43000 TZS
250 COP158.57500 TZS
500 COP317.15000 TZS
1000 COP634.30000 TZS
2000 COP1268.60000 TZS
5000 COP3171.50000 TZS
10000 COP6343.00000 TZS