2000 Colombian pesos to Tanzanian shillings

Convert COP to TZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 cop
1,299.14 tzs

1.00000 COP = 0.64957 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
How to convert Colombian pesos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 COP0.64957 TZS
5 COP3.24784 TZS
10 COP6.49569 TZS
20 COP12.99138 TZS
50 COP32.47845 TZS
100 COP64.95690 TZS
250 COP162.39225 TZS
500 COP324.78450 TZS
1000 COP649.56900 TZS
2000 COP1299.13800 TZS
5000 COP3247.84500 TZS
10000 COP6495.69000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 TZS1.53948 COP
5 TZS7.69740 COP
10 TZS15.39480 COP
20 TZS30.78960 COP
50 TZS76.97400 COP
100 TZS153.94800 COP
250 TZS384.87000 COP
500 TZS769.74000 COP
1000 TZS1539.48000 COP
2000 TZS3078.96000 COP
5000 TZS7697.40000 COP
10000 TZS15394.80000 COP