Tanzanian shillings to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert TZS to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
31.39 kgs

tzs1.000 TZS = Лв0.03139 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TZS to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03260.0343
Low0.03130.0313
Average0.03190.0330
Change-3.63%-8.57%
1 TZS to KGS stats

The performance of TZS to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0313. This means the 30 day average was 0.0319. The change for TZS to KGS was -3.63.

The performance of TZS to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0343 and a 90 day low of 0.0313. This means the 90 day average was 0.0330. The change for TZS to KGS was -8.57.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32483.7760.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1620.5913.81963.1790.691
1 CAD0.720.95511.1090.56313.260.3460.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.89754.3910.595

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kyrgystani Som
1 TZS0.03139 KGS
5 TZS0.15696 KGS
10 TZS0.31392 KGS
20 TZS0.62783 KGS
50 TZS1.56958 KGS
100 TZS3.13915 KGS
250 TZS7.84788 KGS
500 TZS15.69575 KGS
1000 TZS31.39150 KGS
2000 TZS62.78300 KGS
5000 TZS156.95750 KGS
10000 TZS313.91500 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KGS31.85580 TZS
5 KGS159.27900 TZS
10 KGS318.55800 TZS
20 KGS637.11600 TZS
50 KGS1,592.79000 TZS
100 KGS3,185.58000 TZS
250 KGS7,963.95000 TZS
500 KGS15,927.90000 TZS
1000 KGS31,855.80000 TZS
2000 KGS63,711.60000 TZS
5000 KGS159,279.00000 TZS
10000 KGS318,558.00000 TZS