CFA Franc BEAC (XAF)

Currency name

CFA Franc BEAC

FCFA

XAF exchange rates

 USD ZAR CAD EUR GBP SGD AUD INR
From XAF0.00166 0.03135 0.00225 0.00152 0.00130 0.00222 0.00254 0.13758
To XAF603.49000 31.90270 444.60900 655.96300 767.85100 449.44300 394.23000 7.26878

