CFA francs beac to Danish kroner today

Convert XAF to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
11.18 dkk

1.00000 XAF = 0.01118 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
How to convert CFA francs beac to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Danish Krone
1 XAF0.01118 DKK
5 XAF0.05589 DKK
10 XAF0.11178 DKK
20 XAF0.22356 DKK
50 XAF0.55890 DKK
100 XAF1.11781 DKK
250 XAF2.79453 DKK
500 XAF5.58905 DKK
1000 XAF11.17810 DKK
2000 XAF22.35620 DKK
5000 XAF55.89050 DKK
10000 XAF111.78100 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / CFA Franc BEAC
1 DKK89.46100 XAF
5 DKK447.30500 XAF
10 DKK894.61000 XAF
20 DKK1789.22000 XAF
50 DKK4473.05000 XAF
100 DKK8946.10000 XAF
250 DKK22365.25000 XAF
500 DKK44730.50000 XAF
1000 DKK89461.00000 XAF
2000 DKK178922.00000 XAF
5000 DKK447305.00000 XAF
10000 DKK894610.00000 XAF