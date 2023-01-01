CFA francs beac to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert XAF to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
4,082.53 tzs

1.00000 XAF = 4.08253 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
How to convert CFA francs beac to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XAF4.08253 TZS
5 XAF20.41265 TZS
10 XAF40.82530 TZS
20 XAF81.65060 TZS
50 XAF204.12650 TZS
100 XAF408.25300 TZS
250 XAF1020.63250 TZS
500 XAF2041.26500 TZS
1000 XAF4082.53000 TZS
2000 XAF8165.06000 TZS
5000 XAF20412.65000 TZS
10000 XAF40825.30000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TZS0.24495 XAF
5 TZS1.22473 XAF
10 TZS2.44946 XAF
20 TZS4.89892 XAF
50 TZS12.24730 XAF
100 TZS24.49460 XAF
250 TZS61.23650 XAF
500 TZS122.47300 XAF
1000 TZS244.94600 XAF
2000 TZS489.89200 XAF
5000 TZS1224.73000 XAF
10000 TZS2449.46000 XAF