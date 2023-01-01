20 Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs beac

Convert TZS to XAF at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
5 xaf

1.00000 TZS = 0.24228 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TZS0.24228 XAF
5 TZS1.21138 XAF
10 TZS2.42276 XAF
20 TZS4.84552 XAF
50 TZS12.11380 XAF
100 TZS24.22760 XAF
250 TZS60.56900 XAF
500 TZS121.13800 XAF
1000 TZS242.27600 XAF
2000 TZS484.55200 XAF
5000 TZS1211.38000 XAF
10000 TZS2422.76000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XAF4.12752 TZS
5 XAF20.63760 TZS
10 XAF41.27520 TZS
20 XAF82.55040 TZS
50 XAF206.37600 TZS
100 XAF412.75200 TZS
250 XAF1031.88000 TZS
500 XAF2063.76000 TZS
1000 XAF4127.52000 TZS
2000 XAF8255.04000 TZS
5000 XAF20637.60000 TZS
10000 XAF41275.20000 TZS