Bulgarian levs to CFA francs beac today

Convert BGN to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
335,397 xaf

1.000 BGN = 335.4 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1591.4751.6650.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5341.7261.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.1531.361.5350.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BGN335.39700 XAF
5 BGN1,676.98500 XAF
10 BGN3,353.97000 XAF
20 BGN6,707.94000 XAF
50 BGN16,769.85000 XAF
100 BGN33,539.70000 XAF
250 BGN83,849.25000 XAF
500 BGN167,698.50000 XAF
1000 BGN335,397.00000 XAF
2000 BGN670,794.00000 XAF
5000 BGN1,676,985.00000 XAF
10000 BGN3,353,970.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bulgarian Lev
1 XAF0.00298 BGN
5 XAF0.01491 BGN
10 XAF0.02982 BGN
20 XAF0.05963 BGN
50 XAF0.14908 BGN
100 XAF0.29815 BGN
250 XAF0.74539 BGN
500 XAF1.49077 BGN
1000 XAF2.98154 BGN
2000 XAF5.96308 BGN
5000 XAF14.90770 BGN
10000 XAF29.81540 BGN