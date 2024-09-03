Singapore dollars to CFA francs beac today

Convert SGD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
454,501 xaf

S$1.000 SGD = FCFA454.5 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
SGD to XAF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XAF
1 SGD to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High454.7090454.9210
Low450.3690447.5240
Average452.5137451.0659
Change0.22%1.55%
1 SGD to XAF stats

The performance of SGD to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 454.7090 and a 30 day low of 450.3690. This means the 30 day average was 452.5137. The change for SGD to XAF was 0.22.

The performance of SGD to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 454.9210 and a 90 day low of 447.5240. This means the 90 day average was 451.0659. The change for SGD to XAF was 1.55.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 SGD454.50100 XAF
5 SGD2,272.50500 XAF
10 SGD4,545.01000 XAF
20 SGD9,090.02000 XAF
50 SGD22,725.05000 XAF
100 SGD45,450.10000 XAF
250 SGD113,625.25000 XAF
500 SGD227,250.50000 XAF
1000 SGD454,501.00000 XAF
2000 SGD909,002.00000 XAF
5000 SGD2,272,505.00000 XAF
10000 SGD4,545,010.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Singapore Dollar
1 XAF0.00220 SGD
5 XAF0.01100 SGD
10 XAF0.02200 SGD
20 XAF0.04400 SGD
50 XAF0.11001 SGD
100 XAF0.22002 SGD
250 XAF0.55005 SGD
500 XAF1.10011 SGD
1000 XAF2.20021 SGD
2000 XAF4.40042 SGD
5000 XAF11.00105 SGD
10000 XAF22.00210 SGD