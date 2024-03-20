Australian dollars to CFA francs beac today

Convert AUD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
394,057 xaf

1.000 AUD = 394.1 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2961.4761.6650.96718.256
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7091.7281.9491.13221.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0881.3581.5320.88916.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 AUD394.05700 XAF
5 AUD1,970.28500 XAF
10 AUD3,940.57000 XAF
20 AUD7,881.14000 XAF
50 AUD19,702.85000 XAF
100 AUD39,405.70000 XAF
250 AUD98,514.25000 XAF
500 AUD197,028.50000 XAF
1000 AUD394,057.00000 XAF
2000 AUD788,114.00000 XAF
5000 AUD1,970,285.00000 XAF
10000 AUD3,940,570.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Australian Dollar
1 XAF0.00254 AUD
5 XAF0.01269 AUD
10 XAF0.02538 AUD
20 XAF0.05075 AUD
50 XAF0.12689 AUD
100 XAF0.25377 AUD
250 XAF0.63443 AUD
500 XAF1.26885 AUD
1000 XAF2.53770 AUD
2000 XAF5.07540 AUD
5000 XAF12.68850 AUD
10000 XAF25.37700 AUD