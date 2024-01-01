Hong Kong dollars to CFA francs beac today

Convert HKD to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
77,028 xaf

1.000 HKD = 77.03 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.5391.4721.6610.96818.169
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9771.7231.9441.13321.267
1 USD0.9190.785183.1781.3531.5260.88916.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
100 HKD7,702.83000 XAF
200 HKD15,405.66000 XAF
300 HKD23,108.49000 XAF
500 HKD38,514.15000 XAF
1000 HKD77,028.30000 XAF
2000 HKD154,056.60000 XAF
2500 HKD192,570.75000 XAF
3000 HKD231,084.90000 XAF
4000 HKD308,113.20000 XAF
5000 HKD385,141.50000 XAF
10000 HKD770,283.00000 XAF
20000 HKD1,540,566.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XAF0.01298 HKD
5 XAF0.06491 HKD
10 XAF0.12982 HKD
20 XAF0.25964 HKD
50 XAF0.64911 HKD
100 XAF1.29822 HKD
250 XAF3.24555 HKD
500 XAF6.49110 HKD
1000 XAF12.98220 HKD
2000 XAF25.96440 HKD
5000 XAF64.91100 HKD
10000 XAF129.82200 HKD