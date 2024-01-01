Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs beac today

Convert ILS to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
164,131 xaf

1.000 ILS = 164.1 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2521.7241.9421.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ILS164.13100 XAF
5 ILS820.65500 XAF
10 ILS1,641.31000 XAF
20 ILS3,282.62000 XAF
50 ILS8,206.55000 XAF
100 ILS16,413.10000 XAF
250 ILS41,032.75000 XAF
500 ILS82,065.50000 XAF
1000 ILS164,131.00000 XAF
2000 ILS328,262.00000 XAF
5000 ILS820,655.00000 XAF
10000 ILS1,641,310.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XAF0.00609 ILS
5 XAF0.03046 ILS
10 XAF0.06093 ILS
20 XAF0.12185 ILS
50 XAF0.30464 ILS
100 XAF0.60927 ILS
250 XAF1.52318 ILS
500 XAF3.04636 ILS
1000 XAF6.09271 ILS
2000 XAF12.18542 ILS
5000 XAF30.46355 ILS
10000 XAF60.92710 ILS