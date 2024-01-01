Indonesian rupiahs to CFA francs beac today

Convert IDR to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
38,258 xaf

1.000 IDR = 0.03826 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFA Franc BEAC
1 IDR0.03826 XAF
5 IDR0.19129 XAF
10 IDR0.38258 XAF
20 IDR0.76516 XAF
50 IDR1.91291 XAF
100 IDR3.82582 XAF
250 IDR9.56455 XAF
500 IDR19.12910 XAF
1000 IDR38.25820 XAF
2000 IDR76.51640 XAF
5000 IDR191.29100 XAF
10000 IDR382.58200 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XAF26.13820 IDR
5 XAF130.69100 IDR
10 XAF261.38200 IDR
20 XAF522.76400 IDR
50 XAF1,306.91000 IDR
100 XAF2,613.82000 IDR
250 XAF6,534.55000 IDR
500 XAF13,069.10000 IDR
1000 XAF26,138.20000 IDR
2000 XAF52,276.40000 IDR
5000 XAF130,691.00000 IDR
10000 XAF261,382.00000 IDR