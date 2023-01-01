CFA francs beac to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert XAF to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
6.11 pen

1.00000 XAF = 0.00611 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
How to convert CFA francs beac to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 XAF0.00611 PEN
5 XAF0.03053 PEN
10 XAF0.06106 PEN
20 XAF0.12211 PEN
50 XAF0.30528 PEN
100 XAF0.61055 PEN
250 XAF1.52638 PEN
500 XAF3.05276 PEN
1000 XAF6.10552 PEN
2000 XAF12.21104 PEN
5000 XAF30.52760 PEN
10000 XAF61.05520 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / CFA Franc BEAC
1 PEN163.78600 XAF
5 PEN818.93000 XAF
10 PEN1637.86000 XAF
20 PEN3275.72000 XAF
50 PEN8189.30000 XAF
100 PEN16378.60000 XAF
250 PEN40946.50000 XAF
500 PEN81893.00000 XAF
1000 PEN163786.00000 XAF
2000 PEN327572.00000 XAF
5000 PEN818930.00000 XAF
10000 PEN1637860.00000 XAF