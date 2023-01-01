CFA francs beac to Omani rials today

Convert XAF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
0.629 omr

1.00000 XAF = 0.00063 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87061.0990.82971.495861.66820.96418.7606
1 GBP1.1486311.2519104.3211.718041.915981.1072821.5472
1 USD0.917450.798786183.331.372351.530460.8842517.2116
1 INR0.01100960.009585810.012000510.01646890.01836620.01061140.206547

How to convert CFA francs beac to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Omani Rial
1 XAF0.00063 OMR
5 XAF0.00315 OMR
10 XAF0.00629 OMR
20 XAF0.01258 OMR
50 XAF0.03146 OMR
100 XAF0.06291 OMR
250 XAF0.15729 OMR
500 XAF0.31457 OMR
1000 XAF0.62915 OMR
2000 XAF1.25830 OMR
5000 XAF3.14575 OMR
10000 XAF6.29150 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / CFA Franc BEAC
1 OMR1589.45000 XAF
5 OMR7947.25000 XAF
10 OMR15894.50000 XAF
20 OMR31789.00000 XAF
50 OMR79472.50000 XAF
100 OMR158945.00000 XAF
250 OMR397362.50000 XAF
500 OMR794725.00000 XAF
1000 OMR1589450.00000 XAF
2000 OMR3178900.00000 XAF
5000 OMR7947250.00000 XAF
10000 OMR15894500.00000 XAF