CFA francs beac to Armenian drams today

Convert XAF to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
657.84 amd

1.00000 XAF = 0.65784 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.67021.372350.91750.7988821.34031.5313983.341
1 ZAR0.053561410.07350480.04914330.04278910.07178820.08202344.46385
1 CAD0.72867713.604510.6685720.5821270.9766461.1158960.7287
1 EUR1.089920.34871.4957210.87071.460791.6690790.8334

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Armenian Dram
1 XAF0.65784 AMD
5 XAF3.28918 AMD
10 XAF6.57837 AMD
20 XAF13.15674 AMD
50 XAF32.89185 AMD
100 XAF65.78370 AMD
250 XAF164.45925 AMD
500 XAF328.91850 AMD
1000 XAF657.83700 AMD
2000 XAF1315.67400 AMD
5000 XAF3289.18500 AMD
10000 XAF6578.37000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFA Franc BEAC
1 AMD1.52013 XAF
5 AMD7.60065 XAF
10 AMD15.20130 XAF
20 AMD30.40260 XAF
50 AMD76.00650 XAF
100 AMD152.01300 XAF
250 AMD380.03250 XAF
500 AMD760.06500 XAF
1000 AMD1520.13000 XAF
2000 AMD3040.26000 XAF
5000 AMD7600.65000 XAF
10000 AMD15201.30000 XAF