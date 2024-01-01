Convert XAF to AMD at the real exchange rate

CFA francs beac to Armenian drams today

1,000 xaf
635.12 amd

FCFA1.000 XAF = ֏0.6351 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4441.3740.9320.7851.3521.50983.545
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.53
1 CAD0.72813.4210.6780.5710.9841.09860.789
1 EUR1.07319.7931.47510.8421.4511.61989.656

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Armenian Dram
1 XAF0,63512 AMD
5 XAF3,17561 AMD
10 XAF6,35122 AMD
20 XAF12,70244 AMD
50 XAF31,75610 AMD
100 XAF63,51220 AMD
250 XAF158,78050 AMD
500 XAF317,56100 AMD
1000 XAF635,12200 AMD
2000 XAF1.270,24400 AMD
5000 XAF3.175,61000 AMD
10000 XAF6.351,22000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFA Franc BEAC
1 AMD1,57450 XAF
5 AMD7,87250 XAF
10 AMD15,74500 XAF
20 AMD31,49000 XAF
50 AMD78,72500 XAF
100 AMD157,45000 XAF
250 AMD393,62500 XAF
500 AMD787,25000 XAF
1000 AMD1.574,50000 XAF
2000 AMD3.149,00000 XAF
5000 AMD7.872,50000 XAF
10000 AMD15.745,00000 XAF