CFA francs beac to Lebanese pounds today

Convert XAF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
24563.80 lbp

1.00000 XAF = 24.56380 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:57
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Lebanese Pound
1 XAF24.56380 LBP
5 XAF122.81900 LBP
10 XAF245.63800 LBP
20 XAF491.27600 LBP
50 XAF1228.19000 LBP
100 XAF2456.38000 LBP
250 XAF6140.95000 LBP
500 XAF12281.90000 LBP
1000 XAF24563.80000 LBP
2000 XAF49127.60000 LBP
5000 XAF122819.00000 LBP
10000 XAF245638.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 LBP0.04071 XAF
5 LBP0.20355 XAF
10 LBP0.40710 XAF
20 LBP0.81420 XAF
50 LBP2.03551 XAF
100 LBP4.07102 XAF
250 LBP10.17755 XAF
500 LBP20.35510 XAF
1000 LBP40.71020 XAF
2000 LBP81.42040 XAF
5000 LBP203.55100 XAF
10000 LBP407.10200 XAF