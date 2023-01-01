CFA francs beac to Nepalese rupees today

Convert XAF to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
217.89 npr

1.00000 XAF = 0.21789 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.671.372350.917450.7987861.34021.5304683.33
1 ZAR0.053561910.07350560.04913930.04278450.07178360.08197414.46331
1 CAD0.72867713.604410.6685110.5820570.9765731.1152160.7207
1 EUR1.0920.35031.4958610.87061.460821.668290.8297

How to convert CFA francs beac to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.