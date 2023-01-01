CFA francs beac to Egyptian pounds today

Convert XAF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
50.49 egp

1.00000 XAF = 0.05049 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
How to convert CFA francs beac to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Egyptian Pound
1 XAF0.05049 EGP
5 XAF0.25247 EGP
10 XAF0.50493 EGP
20 XAF1.00987 EGP
50 XAF2.52467 EGP
100 XAF5.04935 EGP
250 XAF12.62337 EGP
500 XAF25.24675 EGP
1000 XAF50.49350 EGP
2000 XAF100.98700 EGP
5000 XAF252.46750 EGP
10000 XAF504.93500 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 EGP19.80450 XAF
5 EGP99.02250 XAF
10 EGP198.04500 XAF
20 EGP396.09000 XAF
50 EGP990.22500 XAF
100 EGP1980.45000 XAF
250 EGP4951.12500 XAF
500 EGP9902.25000 XAF
1000 EGP19804.50000 XAF
2000 EGP39609.00000 XAF
5000 EGP99022.50000 XAF
10000 EGP198045.00000 XAF