1,000 xaf
57.61 thb

1.00000 XAF = 0.05761 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
How to convert CFA francs beac to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Thai Baht
1 XAF0.05761 THB
5 XAF0.28806 THB
10 XAF0.57613 THB
20 XAF1.15225 THB
50 XAF2.88063 THB
100 XAF5.76126 THB
250 XAF14.40315 THB
500 XAF28.80630 THB
1000 XAF57.61260 THB
2000 XAF115.22520 THB
5000 XAF288.06300 THB
10000 XAF576.12600 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / CFA Franc BEAC
1 THB17.35730 XAF
5 THB86.78650 XAF
10 THB173.57300 XAF
20 THB347.14600 XAF
50 THB867.86500 XAF
100 THB1735.73000 XAF
250 THB4339.32500 XAF
500 THB8678.65000 XAF
1000 THB17357.30000 XAF
2000 THB34714.60000 XAF
5000 THB86786.50000 XAF
10000 THB173573.00000 XAF