5 Thai bahts to CFA francs beac

Convert THB to XAF at the real exchange rate

5 thb
86 xaf

1.00000 THB = 17.27390 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / CFA Franc BEAC
1 THB17.27390 XAF
5 THB86.36950 XAF
10 THB172.73900 XAF
20 THB345.47800 XAF
50 THB863.69500 XAF
100 THB1727.39000 XAF
250 THB4318.47500 XAF
500 THB8636.95000 XAF
1000 THB17273.90000 XAF
2000 THB34547.80000 XAF
5000 THB86369.50000 XAF
10000 THB172739.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Thai Baht
1 XAF0.05789 THB
5 XAF0.28945 THB
10 XAF0.57891 THB
20 XAF1.15781 THB
50 XAF2.89454 THB
100 XAF5.78907 THB
250 XAF14.47268 THB
500 XAF28.94535 THB
1000 XAF57.89070 THB
2000 XAF115.78140 THB
5000 XAF289.45350 THB
10000 XAF578.90700 THB