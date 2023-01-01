CFA francs beac to Pakistani rupees today

Convert XAF to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
466.05 pkr

1.00000 XAF = 0.46605 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090290.84851.496031.668250.964118.7637
1 GBP1.1483711.252104.3321.718061.915841.1071421.5484
1 USD0.917250.798722183.3321.372251.530220.884317.2112
1 INR0.01100730.009584820.012000210.01646730.0183630.01061180.206538

How to convert CFA francs beac to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Pakistani Rupee
1 XAF0.46605 PKR
5 XAF2.33025 PKR
10 XAF4.66049 PKR
20 XAF9.32098 PKR
50 XAF23.30245 PKR
100 XAF46.60490 PKR
250 XAF116.51225 PKR
500 XAF233.02450 PKR
1000 XAF466.04900 PKR
2000 XAF932.09800 PKR
5000 XAF2330.24500 PKR
10000 XAF4660.49000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 PKR2.14570 XAF
5 PKR10.72850 XAF
10 PKR21.45700 XAF
20 PKR42.91400 XAF
50 PKR107.28500 XAF
100 PKR214.57000 XAF
250 PKR536.42500 XAF
500 PKR1072.85000 XAF
1000 PKR2145.70000 XAF
2000 PKR4291.40000 XAF
5000 PKR10728.50000 XAF
10000 PKR21457.00000 XAF