CFA francs beac to Argentine pesos today

Convert XAF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
581.73 ars

1.00000 XAF = 0.58173 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.67021.372350.91750.7988821.34031.5313983.341
1 ZAR0.053561410.07350480.04914330.04278910.07178820.08202344.46385
1 CAD0.72867713.604510.6685720.5821270.9766461.1158960.7287
1 EUR1.089920.34871.4957210.87071.460791.6690790.8334

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Argentine Peso
1 XAF0.58173 ARS
5 XAF2.90863 ARS
10 XAF5.81725 ARS
20 XAF11.63450 ARS
50 XAF29.08625 ARS
100 XAF58.17250 ARS
250 XAF145.43125 ARS
500 XAF290.86250 ARS
1000 XAF581.72500 ARS
2000 XAF1163.45000 ARS
5000 XAF2908.62500 ARS
10000 XAF5817.25000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ARS1.71903 XAF
5 ARS8.59515 XAF
10 ARS17.19030 XAF
20 ARS34.38060 XAF
50 ARS85.95150 XAF
100 ARS171.90300 XAF
250 ARS429.75750 XAF
500 ARS859.51500 XAF
1000 ARS1719.03000 XAF
2000 ARS3438.06000 XAF
5000 ARS8595.15000 XAF
10000 ARS17190.30000 XAF