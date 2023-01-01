CFA francs beac to Romanian leus today

1,000 xaf
7.45 ron

1.00000 XAF = 0.00745 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Romanian Leu
1 XAF0.00745 RON
5 XAF0.03726 RON
10 XAF0.07451 RON
20 XAF0.14903 RON
50 XAF0.37257 RON
100 XAF0.74513 RON
250 XAF1.86283 RON
500 XAF3.72566 RON
1000 XAF7.45132 RON
2000 XAF14.90264 RON
5000 XAF37.25660 RON
10000 XAF74.51320 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / CFA Franc BEAC
1 RON134.20400 XAF
5 RON671.02000 XAF
10 RON1342.04000 XAF
20 RON2684.08000 XAF
50 RON6710.20000 XAF
100 RON13420.40000 XAF
250 RON33551.00000 XAF
500 RON67102.00000 XAF
1000 RON134204.00000 XAF
2000 RON268408.00000 XAF
5000 RON671020.00000 XAF
10000 RON1342040.00000 XAF