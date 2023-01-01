CFA francs beac to Nigerian nairas today

Convert XAF to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
1335.91 ngn

1.00000 XAF = 1.33591 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Nigerian Naira
1 XAF1.33591 NGN
5 XAF6.67955 NGN
10 XAF13.35910 NGN
20 XAF26.71820 NGN
50 XAF66.79550 NGN
100 XAF133.59100 NGN
250 XAF333.97750 NGN
500 XAF667.95500 NGN
1000 XAF1335.91000 NGN
2000 XAF2671.82000 NGN
5000 XAF6679.55000 NGN
10000 XAF13359.10000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / CFA Franc BEAC
1 NGN0.74855 XAF
5 NGN3.74277 XAF
10 NGN7.48555 XAF
20 NGN14.97110 XAF
50 NGN37.42775 XAF
100 NGN74.85550 XAF
250 NGN187.13875 XAF
500 NGN374.27750 XAF
1000 NGN748.55500 XAF
2000 NGN1497.11000 XAF
5000 NGN3742.77500 XAF
10000 NGN7485.55000 XAF