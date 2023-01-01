CFA francs beac to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert XAF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 xaf
136.17 btn

1.00000 XAF = 0.13617 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
How to convert CFA francs beac to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XAF0.13617 BTN
5 XAF0.68085 BTN
10 XAF1.36171 BTN
20 XAF2.72342 BTN
50 XAF6.80855 BTN
100 XAF13.61710 BTN
250 XAF34.04275 BTN
500 XAF68.08550 BTN
1000 XAF136.17100 BTN
2000 XAF272.34200 BTN
5000 XAF680.85500 BTN
10000 XAF1361.71000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BTN7.34368 XAF
5 BTN36.71840 XAF
10 BTN73.43680 XAF
20 BTN146.87360 XAF
50 BTN367.18400 XAF
100 BTN734.36800 XAF
250 BTN1835.92000 XAF
500 BTN3671.84000 XAF
1000 BTN7343.68000 XAF
2000 BTN14687.36000 XAF
5000 BTN36718.40000 XAF
10000 BTN73436.80000 XAF