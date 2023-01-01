CFA francs beac to Japanese yen today

Convert XAF to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
243 jpy

1.00000 XAF = 0.24347 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
How to convert CFA francs beac to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Japanese Yen
1 XAF0.24347 JPY
5 XAF1.21733 JPY
10 XAF2.43467 JPY
20 XAF4.86934 JPY
50 XAF12.17335 JPY
100 XAF24.34670 JPY
250 XAF60.86675 JPY
500 XAF121.73350 JPY
1000 XAF243.46700 JPY
2000 XAF486.93400 JPY
5000 XAF1217.33500 JPY
10000 XAF2434.67000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / CFA Franc BEAC
100 JPY410.73300 XAF
1000 JPY4107.33000 XAF
1500 JPY6160.99500 XAF
2000 JPY8214.66000 XAF
3000 JPY12321.99000 XAF
5000 JPY20536.65000 XAF
5400 JPY22179.58200 XAF
10000 JPY41073.30000 XAF
15000 JPY61609.95000 XAF
20000 JPY82146.60000 XAF
25000 JPY102683.25000 XAF
30000 JPY123219.90000 XAF