CFA francs beac to Icelandic krónas today

Convert XAF to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
229.57 isk

1.00000 XAF = 0.22957 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
How to convert CFA francs beac to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Icelandic Króna
1 XAF0.22957 ISK
5 XAF1.14786 ISK
10 XAF2.29573 ISK
20 XAF4.59146 ISK
50 XAF11.47865 ISK
100 XAF22.95730 ISK
250 XAF57.39325 ISK
500 XAF114.78650 ISK
1000 XAF229.57300 ISK
2000 XAF459.14600 ISK
5000 XAF1147.86500 ISK
10000 XAF2295.73000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ISK4.35592 XAF
5 ISK21.77960 XAF
10 ISK43.55920 XAF
20 ISK87.11840 XAF
50 ISK217.79600 XAF
100 ISK435.59200 XAF
250 ISK1088.98000 XAF
500 ISK2177.96000 XAF
1000 ISK4355.92000 XAF
2000 ISK8711.84000 XAF
5000 ISK21779.60000 XAF
10000 ISK43559.20000 XAF