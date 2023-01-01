CFA francs beac to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert XAF to SHP

1,000 xaf
1.30 shp

1.00000 XAF = 0.00130 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.090290.84091.49571.667990.964118.7577
1 GBP1.148511.2521104.3311.717821.91571.1072721.5433
1 USD0.917250.798658183.3251.371951.529990.884217.2057
1 INR0.01100830.009584860.012001210.0164650.01836170.01061150.206489

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Saint Helena Pound
1 XAF0.00130 SHP
5 XAF0.00651 SHP
10 XAF0.01303 SHP
20 XAF0.02605 SHP
50 XAF0.06513 SHP
100 XAF0.13025 SHP
250 XAF0.32563 SHP
500 XAF0.65126 SHP
1000 XAF1.30252 SHP
2000 XAF2.60504 SHP
5000 XAF6.51260 SHP
10000 XAF13.02520 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 SHP767.74300 XAF
5 SHP3838.71500 XAF
10 SHP7677.43000 XAF
20 SHP15354.86000 XAF
50 SHP38387.15000 XAF
100 SHP76774.30000 XAF
250 SHP191935.75000 XAF
500 SHP383871.50000 XAF
1000 SHP767743.00000 XAF
2000 SHP1535486.00000 XAF
5000 SHP3838715.00000 XAF
10000 SHP7677430.00000 XAF