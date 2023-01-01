CFA francs beac to Turkish liras today

Convert XAF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
47.09 try

1.00000 XAF = 0.04709 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:03
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.67121.371950.917350.7987861.34021.5302283.33
1 ZAR0.053558610.07347950.04913170.04278170.0717790.08195634.46302
1 CAD0.7288913.609210.6686450.5822270.9768581.1153660.7384
1 EUR1.090120.35351.4955610.87081.460951.6680990.838

How to convert CFA francs beac to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Turkish Lira
1 XAF0.04709 TRY
5 XAF0.23543 TRY
10 XAF0.47085 TRY
20 XAF0.94170 TRY
50 XAF2.35425 TRY
100 XAF4.70851 TRY
250 XAF11.77127 TRY
500 XAF23.54255 TRY
1000 XAF47.08510 TRY
2000 XAF94.17020 TRY
5000 XAF235.42550 TRY
10000 XAF470.85100 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BEAC
1 TRY21.23810 XAF
5 TRY106.19050 XAF
10 TRY212.38100 XAF
20 TRY424.76200 XAF
50 TRY1061.90500 XAF
100 TRY2123.81000 XAF
250 TRY5309.52500 XAF
500 TRY10619.05000 XAF
1000 TRY21238.10000 XAF
2000 TRY42476.20000 XAF
5000 TRY106190.50000 XAF
10000 TRY212381.00000 XAF