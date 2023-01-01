CFA francs beac to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert XAF to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 xaf
58.93 uah

1.00000 XAF = 0.05893 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090190.8381.495561.668090.964118.7553
1 GBP1.1483711.2519104.3211.717541.915681.1071421.5391
1 USD0.917350.798786183.331.371951.530220.884417.2051
1 INR0.01100860.009585810.012000510.01646410.01836340.01061320.206469

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XAF0.05893 UAH
5 XAF0.29467 UAH
10 XAF0.58934 UAH
20 XAF1.17867 UAH
50 XAF2.94668 UAH
100 XAF5.89336 UAH
250 XAF14.73340 UAH
500 XAF29.46680 UAH
1000 XAF58.93360 UAH
2000 XAF117.86720 UAH
5000 XAF294.66800 UAH
10000 XAF589.33600 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / CFA Franc BEAC
1 UAH16.96820 XAF
5 UAH84.84100 XAF
10 UAH169.68200 XAF
20 UAH339.36400 XAF
50 UAH848.41000 XAF
100 UAH1696.82000 XAF
250 UAH4242.05000 XAF
500 UAH8484.10000 XAF
1000 UAH16968.20000 XAF
2000 UAH33936.40000 XAF
5000 UAH84841.00000 XAF
10000 UAH169682.00000 XAF